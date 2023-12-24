An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Army Sgt. Amanda Spear descends a rope ladder on the obstacle course for the Indiana National Guard Best Warrior Competition at Camp Atterbury, Ind., March 4, 2017. Spear is assigned to the 638th Aviation Support Battalion. During the event, soldiers needed to demonstrate proficiency in warrior tasks and skills, including marksmanship, emergency first aid and land navigation. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Evan Myers

Rope Web

Army Sgt. Amanda Spear descends a rope ladder on the obstacle course for the Indiana National Guard Best Warrior Competition at Camp Atterbury, Ind., March 4, 2017. Spear is assigned to the 638th Aviation Support Battalion. During the event, soldiers needed to demonstrate proficiency in warrior tasks and skills, including marksmanship, emergency first aid and land navigation. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Evan Myers

  • Download Image: Full Size (0.4 MB)
  • Photo By: Sgt. Evan Myers VIRIN: 170304-Z-LJ456-057A.JPG
Photo Gallery