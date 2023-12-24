Rope Web

Army Sgt. Amanda Spear descends a rope ladder on the obstacle course for the Indiana National Guard Best Warrior Competition at Camp Atterbury, Ind., March 4, 2017. Spear is assigned to the 638th Aviation Support Battalion. During the event, soldiers needed to demonstrate proficiency in warrior tasks and skills, including marksmanship, emergency first aid and land navigation. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Evan Myers