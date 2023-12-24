Pepper Spray Procedure

Air Force Airman 1st Class Kameron Freeman washes her eyes after being pepper sprayed during training at McLaughlin Air National Guard Base, W.Va., March 4, 2017. Freeman is assigned to the 130th Airlift Wing Security Forces Squadron. Security forces members must train to experience pepper spray and deal with its effects. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. De-Juan Haley