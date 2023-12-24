An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Air Force Maj. Matt Slabaugh, left, and Lt. Col. Shelby Basler land a KC-135 Stratotanker at Royal Australian Air Force Base Darwin, Australia, after completing a mission refueling Air Force F-22 Raptors March 2, 2017. Slabaugh and Basler are pilots assigned to the 434th Air Refueling Wing. Twelve F-22's and approximately 200 airmen participated in the first Enhanced Air Cooperation, an initiative under the Force Posture Agreement between the U.S. and Australia. Air Force photo by Maj. Lori Hodge

Landing View

