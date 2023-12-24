An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

An Air Force F-16 Viper performs an extreme aerial climb during the Australian International Airshow and Aerospace & Defense Exposition in Geelong, Australia, March 2, 2017. The event is the largest event of its kind in the Southern Hemisphere, attracting aviation and aerospace professionals, key defense personnel, aviation enthusiasts and the general public. The Viper is assigned to the F-16 demonstration team from Misawa Air Base, Japan. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. John Gordinier

Extreme Climb

An Air Force F-16 Viper performs an extreme aerial climb during the Australian International Airshow and Aerospace & Defense Exposition in Geelong, Australia, March 2, 2017. The event is the largest event of its kind in the Southern Hemisphere, attracting aviation and aerospace professionals, key defense personnel, aviation enthusiasts and the general public. The Viper is assigned to the F-16 demonstration team from Misawa Air Base, Japan. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. John Gordinier

  • Download Image: Full Size (1.58 MB)
  • Photo By: Master Sgt. John Gordinier VIRIN: 170302-F-ZB121-039A.JPG
Photo Gallery