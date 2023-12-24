Arabian Sea Transit The amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island transits the Arabian Sea, March 5, 2017. The ship is in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security operations to reassure allies and partners, and preserve the freedom of navigation and free flow of commerce in the region. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Devin M. Langer SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (0.94 MB) Photo By: Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Devin M. Langer VIRIN: 170305-N-LI768-160C.JPG Photo Gallery