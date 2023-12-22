Dynamic Slingload

Soldiers conduct slingload operations during Dynamic Front II at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 9, 2017. The soldiers, assigned to Field Artillery Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, received support from the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade. The artillery exercise includes nearly 1,400 participants from nine NATO nations and focuses on developing solutions by testing interoperability at the tactical level. Army photo by Gertrud Zach