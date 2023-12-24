Drilling Educators

Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Simone King instructs Kristin Tolman, a school resource officer with Recruiting Station Columbia, during a workshop at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., March 8, 2017. The workshop provided an opportunity for educators from recruiting stations to observe Marine Corps training to better inform the students in their local areas. King is a senior drill Instructor assigned to 4th Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jack A. E. Rigsby