Survival Signal As seen through a night-vision device, Air Force Senior Airman Jonathan Harvey demonstrates how to contact friendly forces during survival training at the Army's Jungle Operations Training Course in Hawaii, March 8, 2017. Harvey is a survival, evasion, resistance and escape specialist assigned to the 106th Rescue Wing. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher S. Muncy SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (0.63 MB) Photo By: Staff Sgt. Christopher Muncy VIRIN: 170308-F-SV144-1007D.JPG Photo Gallery