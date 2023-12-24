An official website of the United States Government 
New York Air National Guard pararescuemen and combat rescue officers jump from a Hawaii Air National Guard C-17 Globemaster III into the ocean near Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, March 7, 2017, as they train to test new techniques and equipment that will be used to recover the crew module of NASA's Orion spacecraft. The airmen are assigned to the 103rd Rescue Squadron. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Muncy

Spacecraft Training

  • Photo By: Staff Sgt. Christopher Muncy VIRIN: 170307-F-SV144-1002C.JPG
