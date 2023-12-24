Toss Me a Line

A Marine heaves a line to sailors on the well deck of the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay during combat rubber raiding craft training off the coast of Okinawa, Japan, March 11, 2017. The Marines are assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit. The Green Bay, part of the Bonhomme Richard Expeditionary Strike Group, with the embarked Marine unit, is operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance warfighting readiness. Navy photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Chris Williamson