Camouflage Face

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. William Pearn maneuvers around a training area during a stalking exercise as part of Forest Light 17 at Somagahara, Japan, March 10, 2017. U.S. Marines and Japanese forces conduct the training exercise to demonstrate the enduring commitment by both countries to peace, stability and prosperity across the region. Pearn, a machine gunner in training for scout sniper school, is assigned to Golf Company, 2nd Battalion, 3rd Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Expeditionary Force. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Juan C. Bustos