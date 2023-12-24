An official website of the United States Government 
An Air Force MC-130J Commando II approaches a KC-135R Stratotanker for refueling during a training sortie during Emerald Warrior 17 over Florida, March 7, 2017. The U.S. Special Operations Command exercise focuses on joint special operations forces as they train to respond to various threats across the spectrum of conflict. The Commando II is assigned to the 9th Special Operations Squadron and the Stratotanker is assigned to the 121st Air Refueling Wing, Ohio Air National Guard. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Ashley Williams

Florida Refueling

