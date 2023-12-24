An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Vince Moody performs at St. Mary’s National School while participating in a community event during Pacific Partnership 2017 in Hambantota, Sri Lanka, March 13, 2017. Moody is a musician assigned to the U.S. 7th Fleet Band, Far East Edition. The humanitarian relief exercise aims to enhance regional coordination in areas such as medical readiness and preparedness for manmade and natural disasters. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joshua Fulton

Singing Sailor

Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Vince Moody performs at St. Mary’s National School while participating in a community event during Pacific Partnership 2017 in Hambantota, Sri Lanka, March 13, 2017. Moody is a musician assigned to the U.S. 7th Fleet Band, Far East Edition. The humanitarian relief exercise aims to enhance regional coordination in areas such as medical readiness and preparedness for manmade and natural disasters. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joshua Fulton

  • Download Image: Full Size (2.17 MB)
  • Photo By: Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Joshua Fulton VIRIN: 170313-N-OU129-309C.JPG
Photo Gallery