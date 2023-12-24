Singing Sailor

Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Vince Moody performs at St. Mary’s National School while participating in a community event during Pacific Partnership 2017 in Hambantota, Sri Lanka, March 13, 2017. Moody is a musician assigned to the U.S. 7th Fleet Band, Far East Edition. The humanitarian relief exercise aims to enhance regional coordination in areas such as medical readiness and preparedness for manmade and natural disasters. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joshua Fulton