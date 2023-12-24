Colorful Inspection An airman inspects an aircraft component at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, March 10, 2017.The airman is a nondestructive inspection journeyman assigned to the 48th Equipment Maintenance Squadron. Such airmen ensure that aircraft and weapons systems parts are structurally safe with no damage, flaws or stress fractures. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Emerson Nuñez SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (0.58 MB) Photo By: Staff Sgt. Emerson Nuñez VIRIN: 170310-F-TF218-0004C.JPG Photo Gallery