Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

An F/A-18 Hornet with the Blue Angels, the Navy's flight demonstration squadron, flies over the Salton Sea in California with an F6F Hellcat and F8F Bearcat, March 9, 2017. The Hellcat and Bearcat were the first two aircraft models flown by the Blue Angels, shortly after the team’s inception in 1946. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ian Cotter

Heritage Flight

  • Download Image: Full Size (1.88 MB)
  • Photo By: Petty Officer 2nd Class Ian Cotter VIRIN: 170309-N-IR734-313A.JPG
