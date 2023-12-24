An official website of the United States Government 
Marine military working dog, Linda, rests after a long day patrolling to detect explosives during urban training at Marine Air-Ground Task Force Training Center, Twentynine Palms, Calif., March 12, 2017. Linda is assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. The training provides an opportunity to integrate unique skills and develop the unit's collective proficiency in challenging and unfamiliar environments. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Hannah Perkins

Linda's Long Day

