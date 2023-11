Weedy Rehearsal

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Cris Tisdale provides security during a raid rehearsal at Camp Pendleton, Calif., March 16, 2017. Tisdale is a rifleman assigned to 3rd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment. The unit is training to maintain proficiency as it prepares to deploy with the 15th Marine Expeditionary Force. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rhita Daniel