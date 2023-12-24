An official website of the United States Government 
Soldiers walk around their CH-47F Chinook helicopter after landing on a mountaintop during high-altitude flight operations near Vail, Colo,, March 10, 2017. The soldiers are assigned to the South Carolina Army National Guard's Company B, 2nd Battalion, 238th General Support Aviation Regiment. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Roberto Di Giovine

High-Altitude Landing

