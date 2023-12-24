Integrated Training

Marine Corps Cpl. Nathan Banta drives a vehicle on the flight deck of the USS Bonhomme Richard to support amphibious integration training in the Philippine Sea, March 15, 2017. The training integrates all elements of the Bonhomme Richard Expeditionary Strike Group and 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit to test their abilities to execute tasks. The Bonhomme Richard is operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance warfighting readiness. Navy photo by Seaman Apprentice Jesse Marquez Magallanes