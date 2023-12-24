Haircut Camaraderie

Army 1st Lt. Christopher McKinley receives a haircut from Sgt. Jeremy Hogel at an undisclosed location, March 12, 2017. McKinley and Hogel are assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division's 2nd Battalion, 325th Airborne Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team. They also are deployed to support Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve, the global coalition to defeat the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Manne