Canine Acuity Army Capt. (Dr.) Cassandra Kerwin checks the visual acuity of Morgan, a military working dog, while her handler, Air Force Staff Sgt. Heather Albright, assists at the veterinary facility at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, March 16, 2017. Kerwin is officer in charge of the base's facility and Albright is a patrolman assigned to the 88th Security Forces Squadron. Air Force photo by Michelle Gigante SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (1.79 MB) Photo By: Michelle Gigante VIRIN: 170316-F-AL359-1004C.JPG Photo Gallery