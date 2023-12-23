Fast-Rope Friends

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Alex Marquissee, a military working dog handler, and his dog, Gage, fast-rope from an MV-22B Osprey onto an aircraft elevator aboard the USS Bonhomme Richard in the Philippine Sea, March 21, 2017. Marquissee and Gage are attached to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit. Navy photo by Seaman Apprentice Jesse Marquez Magallanes