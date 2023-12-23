An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Alex Marquissee, a military working dog handler, and his dog, Gage, fast-rope from an MV-22B Osprey onto an aircraft elevator aboard the USS Bonhomme Richard in the Philippine Sea, March 21, 2017. Marquissee and Gage are attached to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit. Navy photo by Seaman Apprentice Jesse Marquez Magallanes

Fast-Rope Friends

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Alex Marquissee, a military working dog handler, and his dog, Gage, fast-rope from an MV-22B Osprey onto an aircraft elevator aboard the USS Bonhomme Richard in the Philippine Sea, March 21, 2017. Marquissee and Gage are attached to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit. Navy photo by Seaman Apprentice Jesse Marquez Magallanes

  • Download Image: Full Size (1.87 MB)
  • Photo By: Seaman Apprentice Jesse Marquez Magallanes VIRIN: 170321-N-XT039-396E.JPG
Photo Gallery