Response Reflection

Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Dylan Worrell views the landscape from outside an MV-22 Osprey in Okinawa, Japan, March 21, 2017. Worrell is an incident commander assigned to the 3rd Marine Division's Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Platoon. The unit conducts response drills to enhance the commander’s capabilities. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jesus McCloud