Fast-Rope Frame Marines fast-rope from an MV-22B Osprey onto the port aircraft elevator of the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard in the Philippine Sea, March 21, 2017. The ship is operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance warfighting readiness for any type of contingency. Navy photo by Seaman Apprentice Jesse Marquez Magallanes