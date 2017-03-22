An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Marine Corps recruits wait for the next command during a final drill evaluation at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., March 22, 2017. The recruits, assigned to Platoon 4011, 4th Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, are scored for final drill according to confidence, attention to detail and discipline. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Sarah Stegall

Final Drill

Marine Corps recruits wait for the next command during a final drill evaluation at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., March 22, 2017. The recruits, assigned to Platoon 4011, 4th Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, are scored for final drill according to confidence, attention to detail and discipline. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Sarah Stegall

  • Download Image: Full Size (0.47 MB)
  • Photo By: Lance Cpl. Sarah Stegall VIRIN: 170322-M-PQ459-309C.JPG
Photo Gallery