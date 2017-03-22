Final Drill Marine Corps recruits wait for the next command during a final drill evaluation at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., March 22, 2017. The recruits, assigned to Platoon 4011, 4th Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, are scored for final drill according to confidence, attention to detail and discipline. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Sarah Stegall SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (0.47 MB) Photo By: Lance Cpl. Sarah Stegall VIRIN: 170322-M-PQ459-309C.JPG Photo Gallery