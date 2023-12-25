Soldier of the Year

Army Spc. Michael Parrish Jr. tackles the low-crawl obstacle during the 108th Training Command's Best Warrior Competition at Camp Bullis, Texas, March 20, 2017. Parrish, a human resources specialist assigned to the 104th Training Division's Alpha Company, 2nd Battalion, 319th Artillery Regiment, earned the title of 2017 Soldier of the Year for the division. Army Reserve photo by Maj. Michelle Lunato