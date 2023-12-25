An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Army Spc. Michael Parrish Jr. tackles the low-crawl obstacle during the 108th Training Command's Best Warrior Competition at Camp Bullis, Texas, March 20, 2017. Parrish, a human resources specialist assigned to the 104th Training Division's Alpha Company, 2nd Battalion, 319th Artillery Regiment, earned the title of 2017 Soldier of the Year for the division. Army Reserve photo by Maj. Michelle Lunato

Soldier of the Year

Army Spc. Michael Parrish Jr. tackles the low-crawl obstacle during the 108th Training Command's Best Warrior Competition at Camp Bullis, Texas, March 20, 2017. Parrish, a human resources specialist assigned to the 104th Training Division's Alpha Company, 2nd Battalion, 319th Artillery Regiment, earned the title of 2017 Soldier of the Year for the division. Army Reserve photo by Maj. Michelle Lunato

  • Download Image: Full Size (0.73 MB)
  • Photo By: Army Reserve photo by Maj. Michelle Lunato VIRIN: 170320-A-ZG886-629C.JPG
Photo Gallery