Heartbeat Buddies

Air Force Senior Airman Elenacorozal Denny teaches children from the 4th Force Support Squadron Child Development Center how to use a stethoscope at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, N.C., March 21, 2017. The children listened to each other’s heartbeats, read books about the body and toured the pediatric clinic. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Victoria Boyton