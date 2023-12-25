Drumming Up Smiles

Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Christopher Pastin plays with children during a school visit to support Continuing Promise 2017 in Mayapo, Colombia, March 22, 2017. Pastin is a drummer assigned to U.S. Fleet Forces. The civil-military effort includes humanitarian assistance, training engagements, and medical, dental and veterinary aid to show U.S. support and commitment to Central and South America. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Shamira Purifoy