Knee Spree

Nick Hruby, a junior, and Trent Harper, a sophomore, crush Jacksonville's Hunter Forbes as they fight for the ball as the U.S. Air Force Academy Falcons met the Jacksonville University Dolphins in Falcon Stadium in Colorado Springs, Colo., March 25, 2017. An overtime goal lifted the Falcons to a 10-9 win, as they improve to 6-3 overall with a 2-0 record in Southern Conference play. Air Force photo by Mike Kaplan