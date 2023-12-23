Shot Line

Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class James Maddox fires a shot line to the Military Sealift Command fleet oiler USNS Carl Brashear as the USS Pinckney begins a replenishment in the Pacific Ocean, March 26, 2017. The ship is participating in a composite training unit exercise, testing the mission readiness of the strike group’s assets through simulated real-world scenarios. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Craig Z. Rodarte