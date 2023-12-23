Target Training

Marines put up new targets during a live-fire range at night at Moron Air Base, Spain, March 24, 2017. The Marines are assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air Ground Task Force-Crisis Response Africa. This was the first time Marines conducted a live-fire event at night, helping them to remain proficient in their marksmanship skills to enhance their quick-response capability. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jessika Braden