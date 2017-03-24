Out Front

U.S Marine Corps Cpl. Bailey A. Hardiman patrols through a field with Czech and Afghan soldiers near Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan, March 24, 2017. Hardiman is a liaison officer assigned to the Georgian Liaison Team, Rotation Four. Hardiman is filling an infantry billet where she works as the liaison officer for the Czech military patrols. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class LaSonya J. Johnson