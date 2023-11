Balikatan Brackets

Air Force Airman 1st Class Adrian Wance welds brackets to roof-support beams during Balikatan 2017 in Ormoc City, Philippines, April 27, 2017. Balikatan is an annual U.S.-Philippine military bilateral exercise focused on humanitarian assistance, disaster relief, counterterrorism and other combined military operations. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft