Army Sgt. Marc Doss low-crawls during the National Guard Region III Best Warrior Competition at the Wendell H. Ford Regional Training Center in Greenville, Ky., April 24, 2017. The three-day competition determined which soldier and noncommissioned officer would compete against the best guardsmen nationwide. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Raymond

Low Crawl

