Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Jordet James replaces an amphenol stud on a hose reel aboard the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan near Yokosuka, Japan, May 4, 2017. An amphenol stud serves to ensure electrical continuity between the hose reel and ship's power. The Ronald Reagan is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, which protects and defends allies and partners in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jamal McNeill