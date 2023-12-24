An official website of the United States Government 
Marine Corps Cpl. Israel Prater crawls under his squad at the beginning of the “build a house” exercise for a martial arts course at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, May 1, 2017. The three-week long course puts students through various training that includes physical training and evaluations on properly teaching techniques. Prater is an air support operations operator assigned to the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Zachary Orr

Building a House

  • Download Image: Full Size (1.33 MB)
  • Photo By: Cpl. Zachary Orr VIRIN: 170501-M-ZO893-430C.JPG
