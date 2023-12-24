Israel Arrival

Marine Corps Gen. Joe Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, shakes hands with Lt. Gen. Gadi Eizenkot, commander in chief of the Israeli Defense Force, after arriving in Israel, May 8, 2017. Dunford is scheduled to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman and Israeli commanders, including Eizenkot. Photo by David Azagury