Re-enlisting at Sea

Navy Lt. Cmdr. Ben McCarty, second from left, re-enlists Petty Officer 2nd Class Nikki Duffy on the yardarm of the USS Ross in the Mediterranean Sea, May 3, 2017. The Ross is supporting U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. Duffy is an information systems technician. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Robert S. Price