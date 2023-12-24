An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Navy Lt. Cmdr. Ben McCarty, second from left, re-enlists Petty Officer 2nd Class Nikki Duffy on the yardarm of the USS Ross in the Mediterranean Sea, May 3, 2017. The Ross is supporting U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. Duffy is an information systems technician. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Robert S. Price

Re-enlisting at Sea

  • Download Image: Full Size (1.18 MB)
  • Photo By: Petty Officer 3rd Class Robert S. Price VIRIN: 170503-N-FQ994-198E.JPG
