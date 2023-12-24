An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Soldiers maneuver after attaching an M119A3 howitzer to the belly of an CH-47F Chinook helicopter during slingload operations at Fort Bragg, N.C., May 4, 2017. The soldiers are assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division's 1st Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment. The helicopter is assigned to 3rd General Support Aviation Battalion, 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade. Army photo by Sgt. Steven Galimore

Locked On

  • Download Image: Full Size (1.3 MB)
  • Photo By: Sgt. Steven Galimore VIRIN: 170504-A-TD846-2232C.JPG
