Chain Check

Air Force Staff Sgt. Nicholas Wingfield secures a pickup truck to a C-17 Globemaster III during an exercise at Stewart Air National Guard Base in Newburgh, N.Y., May 7, 2017. More than 100 airmen helped test the 105th Airlift Wing’s ability to deploy a large number of personnel and assets. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Julio A. Olivencia Jr..