Clearing a Lane Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Eric Herrera works to clear a safe lane for his squad during training at the Mount Bundey Training Area near Darwin, Australia, May 6, 2017, to prepare for Exercise Predator Run. The exercise tests Marines' combat efficiency and increase performance on a small-unit level. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl Damion Hatch Jr.