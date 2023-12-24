An official website of the United States Government 
Feeling the Music

Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class James Brownell plays the tuba for hearing-impaired students as they feel the sound vibrations with their hands at Tuong Lai Specialized School in Danang, Vietnam, May 10, 2017, during Pacific Partnership 2017. Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multilateral humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Chelsea Troy Milburn

