Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Greg Lewis jumps into the water during an underwater surface-supply dive at Ipil Port in Ormoc City, Philippines, May 12, 2017, as part of exercise Balikatan 2017. The dive training prepared Philippine and U.S. service members to clear debris in ports and open up supply lines. Lewis is a construction electrician assigned to Underwater Construction Team 2. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alfred A. Coffield

Port Plunge

