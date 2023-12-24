Smoky Scuffle

Marines participate in a nonlethal weapons and tactics course with Jordanian troops during Eager Lion 17 in Jordan, May 11, 2017. Eager Lion is an annual U.S. Central Command exercise designed to strengthen military-to-military relationships between the U.S., Jordan and other international partners. The Marines are assigned to Military Police Company Alpha, 4th Law Enforcement Battalion. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Vitaliy Rusavskiy