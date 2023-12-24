An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Marines participate in a nonlethal weapons and tactics course with Jordanian troops during Eager Lion 17 in Jordan, May 11, 2017. Eager Lion is an annual U.S. Central Command exercise designed to strengthen military-to-military relationships between the U.S., Jordan and other international partners. The Marines are assigned to Military Police Company Alpha, 4th Law Enforcement Battalion. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Vitaliy Rusavskiy

Smoky Scuffle

