Shannon "The Cannon" Ritch, a professional mixed martial artist, teaches Marines fighting techniques during an instructor course at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Ariz., May 15, 2017. Ritch has been fighting for nearly 24 years in the United States, Canada, Europe and Asia, giving him more international fights than any other fighter in the world.