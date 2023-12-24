An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Shannon “The Cannon” Ritch, a professional mixed martial artist, teaches Marines fighting techniques during an instructor course at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Ariz., May 15, 2017. Ritch has been fighting for nearly 24 years in the United States, Canada, Europe and Asia, giving him more international fights than any other fighter in the world. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Isaac Martinez

'Cannon' Coaching

Shannon “The Cannon” Ritch, a professional mixed martial artist, teaches Marines fighting techniques during an instructor course at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Ariz., May 15, 2017. Ritch has been fighting for nearly 24 years in the United States, Canada, Europe and Asia, giving him more international fights than any other fighter in the world. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Isaac Martinez

  • Download Image: Full Size (0.36 MB)
  • Photo By: Lance Cpl. Isaac Martinez VIRIN: 170515-M-DX907-034C.JPG
Photo Gallery