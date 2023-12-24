An official website of the United States Government 
Family members and attendees applaud after Defense Secretary Jim Mattis swears in Heather Wilson as the 24th secretary of the Air Force at the Pentagon, May 16, 2017. Wilson is a U.S. Air Force Academy graduate and former New Mexico representative. She will be responsible for organizing, training and equipping 660,000 active-duty, Guard, Reserve and civilian Airmen, as well as managing a $132 billion budget. DoD photo by Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brigitte N. Brantley

Secretary Swear-In

