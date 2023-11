Tail Gun Shoot

Marine Corps Sgt. Austin J. Otto participates in an MV-22 Osprey tail gun shoot during Integrated Training Exercise 3-17 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, Calif., May 15, 2017. Otto is a crew chief with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 363. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Becky L. Calhoun