Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Daniel Pastor examines a 3-D printer during a 3-D design and production course at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Va., May 13, 2017, as part of the university’s FleetMaker program. The program teaches service members how to design and print objects and parts that can help the fleet. Pastor is an information systems technician. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Rawad Madanat

Printer Interest

  • Download Image: Full Size (1.55 MB)
  • Photo By: Petty Officer 2nd Class Rawad Madanat VIRIN: 170513-N-JW440-007C.JPG
