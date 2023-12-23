Aquarium Connection

Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Sean Dargie fist bumps a visitor at the New York Aquarium during the 29th annual Fleet Week New York, May 24, 2017. The event provides an opportunity for residents of New York and the surrounding area to meet sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen. Dargie is assigned to assigned to Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit 2. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Charles Oki