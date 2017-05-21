An official website of the United States Government 
Air Force Capt. Timothy Black pilots a KC-135 Stratotanker on a combat refueling mission over Southwest Asia while two Navy F/A-18C Hornets fly alongside it, May 21, 2017. The Stratotanker is assigned to the 340th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron, which supports Operation Inherent Resolve. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Andrew J. Moseley

Pilot's Perspective

